ATHENS, Ga. - Spring football practice at the University of Georgia is especially notable this spring because the Bulldogs need a new starting quarterback. Stetson Bennett led Georgia to back-to-back national championships but has completed his eligibility and is preparing for the NFL draft.

Fortunately for Georgia fans, the Bulldogs are loaded. In fact, ESPN analyst Adam Rittenberg says there should be little concern because the Bulldogs have one of the top five quarterback rooms in the country with Carson Beck, Brock Vandagraff, and Gunner Stockton.

