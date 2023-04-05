ATHENS, Ga. - Spring football practice at the University of Georgia is especially notable this spring because the Bulldogs need a new starting quarterback. Stetson Bennett led Georgia to back-to-back national championships but has completed his eligibility and is preparing for the NFL draft.
Fortunately for Georgia fans, the Bulldogs are loaded. In fact, ESPN analyst Adam Rittenberg says there should be little concern because the Bulldogs have one of the top five quarterback rooms in the country with Carson Beck, Brock Vandagraff, and Gunner Stockton.
Many of those who follow Georgia football agree that the battle for the starting quarterback position is between Beck and Vandagraff.
Beck is a 6'4" redshirt junior from Jacksonville and played in seven games this past season as a backup role to Bennett. Vandagraff is a 6'3" redshirt sophomore who took Prince Avenue Christian in Athens to the state championship.
Adding to the drama of the battle is Mike Bobo - a former Georgia quarterback himself, who is now, once again, the offensive coordinator for the Bulldogs.
After practice Tuesday, Beck and Vandagraff spoke to members of the media.
"Having him as our coordinator has been really good," Beck said of Bobo. "Obviously, him playing the position of quarterback and playing it here, he knows what we are going through. He connects and relates to us on that level because he has done it before. He is really positive and does a really good job with the offense, rallying guys, and getting guys ready for practice. I am really excited to keep working with him and see how it goes."
“Coach Bobo is pretty intense," Vandagraff added. "On the first day, he came into the quarterback's room and said, ‘I’m going to coach you guys hard, and I hope you guys are open to that.’ We didn’t really have a choice on if we would be okay with that or not, so we just said, ‘Yes sir’. It’s been really good, the way he’s been coaching us, he has a reason for everything he does, and his meetings always go well.”
Both quarterbacks acknowledge they were growing and improving as they competed for the starting position.
"A big part of that is reps, experience, and getting into games," said Beck. "Last year was really big for me. Stetson had a great year and went out on top, which was awesome, but he did really well in some games. We got up big, I got to get some experience in a few of those games. The biggest thing, I would say, is having the experience and continuing to grow on that with reps and the more practices that we get."
And Vandagraff added, “When it comes to decision-making, it comes down to just being consistent. You have to try to stay the same and just be consistent during practice. Coach Bobo always tells us that when things go wrong, you can’t turn it into a catastrophe. I think that’s something that I’ve been getting better at, which is making sure I stay the same consistency-wise.”
Georgia's spring football game at Sanford Stadium will be Saturday, April 15.