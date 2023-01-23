ALBANY - Though he has been on the job for a couple of weeks, the Albany State University athletic department officially introduced Quinn Gray as the new head coach of the Albany State University Golden Rams football team. Decked out in the ASU blue suit with a yellow shirt and a matching tie, Gray spoke for about 30 minutes before delving into specific interviews with members of the media.

Gray, a graduate of FAMU in Tallahassee, was working as the senior offensive analyst for the University of Memphis before being selected by the search committee at Albany State. The position came open when Coach Gabe Giardina left ASU to return to Charleston Southern as the new head coach there. He had coached at Charleston Southern before coming to Albany State."I stand on the shoulders of giants who have been here before me," Gray said in his opening. "I stand on the shoulders of legendary Mike White, of Hamp Smith, and of Gabe Giardina. I am here to move the needle. We want to move the needle here at Albany State and we need all of you to be in with us," Gray told those gathered at Eula Lovett Hall just south of the Albany State Coliseum on the East Campus of Albany State.

Tags

More Sports