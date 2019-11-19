FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons coach Dan Quinn had a quick response when asked where the team’s newfound pass rush came from.
“More cowbell,” he said.
Quinn was referring to the classic “Saturday Night Live” skit featuring by Will Ferrell as a member of Blue Oyster Cult who is encouraged by producer Bruce Dickinson (Christopher Walken) to contribute more during a recording. Cowbell or not, Quinn wants more of it after 11 sacks and 21 quarterback hits in wins over the Saints and Panthers.
The defensive line brought the cowbell in a big way over the last two games. Adrian Clayborn, Vic Beasley, Takk McKinley and Allen Bailey all had sacks against the Panthers as the defense applied pressure throughout the game — without blitzing.
“There were certainly some times where good examples of the rush and coverage worked together,” Quinn said. “Whether if it’s a disguise or a coverage to get him to hold on the ball for a half a second to hold onto the ball can make difference in how last phase of the rush gets there.”
Against the Saints, it was defensive tackle Grady Jarrett who led the way with 2.5 sacks and five quarterback hits. Jarrett has a team-high 5.5 sacks with Beasley and Clayborn second with four apiece.
McKinley’s sack was his first individual sack of the season, something Quinn said was ‘good to see’ since McKinley has been ‘extremely close’ on several occasions. McKinley and the others benefited from favorable matchups against the Panthers while juggling positions on the line.
McKinley, Beasley and Bailey lined up at left defensive end on their sacks while Clayborn’s two sacks came from the right defensive end position.
“Just lining up and trying to feature the guys in places where they can do their thing,” said Quinn. “It wasn’t as much a flow to it than other times. It was more so matchups.”
The secondary is helping out with tighter coverage.
“We are just doing it at all levels,” cornerback Desmond Trufant said. “The defensive line is rushing. The linebackers are hitting and covering. The backend, we’re covering and tackling in space.
“We are just doing what we practice. What the game plan is, we just execute. Playing with energy, and having fun. You can see it out there. It’s starting to come together for us.”
More cowbell.