David beat Goliath again. The Albany Middle School Indians were the clear favorite to win the inaugural Ponderosa Classic held this weekend at Monroe High School, but Radium Springs Middle School had something to say about that. Last year the Indians went undefeated and had recorded only one one-point loss this season.
The Indians (18-2) blasted their way into the finals of the tournament with two big, easy wins Saturday and had beaten the Panthers of Radium Springs (13-4) twice already this season. The Panthers won their first two games as well, but not quite the way Albany had.
The Panthers put on a full court press from the beginning and opened up a 7-2 lead early in the first quarter after Melvin Chambliss drilled a three from the corner. The Indians responded with six quick points, however, and took an 8-7 lead before Jacoby Barron drilled the first of his four three-point shots on the day and gave the Panthers a 10-8 lead.
The Indians went up 14-10 early in the second quarter, but the Panthers came back to tie the game at 16 and Barron hit his second three to bring the score to 19-16. Another Barron three had the Panthers up 26-23 at the half.
Both teams using full court pressure kept the ball moving quickly going both ways and both teams turned the ball over numerous times. But in the third quarter the Panthers started to pull away when Chambliss swished another three to give the Panthers a 30-24 lead and Radium Springs led 40-33 at the end of the third.
Albany’s explosive offense never could get going against the inspired defense of the Panthers who were racing to defend at every ball thrown and instead of closing the gap, the Indians saw their hopes slowly die as the Panthers stretched their lead to as much as 13 in the final quarter.
Albany Middle’s Jaion Burns did swish a three late in the game to bring the gap down to nine, but the Panther defense was too tight for Burns and the Indians to get any closer.
“It just goes to show when you play hard and push, sometimes good things happen,” said Radium Springs head coach Q. Gilbert. “Our guys played hard today and it paid off.”
Chambless ended up with 22 points in the game for the Panthers. He had scored 17 in game two of the tournament and 16 in the initial game and was named as the tournament MVP. Barron added 12 for the Panthers.
Burns led the Indians with 19 points.
Prior to the championship game the Lee East defeated Merry Acres 33-29 for third place in the tournament. Kani Lassiter led the Trojans with nine points. Merry Acres was led by Matthew Ealy who scored 11.
The Indians and Panthers will likely end up playing each other again soon in the tournament playoffs for the Deep South basketball conference.
The Ponderosa Classic featured eight middle school teams from the area – Albany, Radium Springs, Merry Acres, Lee East, Lee West, Terrell County, Deerfield-Windsor, and Randolph-Clay Middle School.
A photo gallery will be posted on Albany Herald.com
