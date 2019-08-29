_DSC1322.jpg
Radium Springs' Jordan Thomas (6) gets away for a big run in Wednesday's game against Merry Acres Middle School at Westover in Albany. Radium Springs beat Merry Acres 26-0.

 Joe Whitfield

Radium Springs bounced back from their loss last week to beat crosstown rival Merry Acres 26-0 Wednesday at a game played at Westover High School.

