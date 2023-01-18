Radium Springs Middle sweeps two from Merry Acres

The Radium Springs Panthers and the Merry Acres Braves were flying all around the gym iduring their game Wednesday at Merry Acres. The Panthers built an early lead and then held the Braves off for a 35-32 win.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - The Radium Springs Middle School Panthers and Lady Panthers won games against Merry Acres Wednesday afternoon at Merry Acres in Albany. The boys won a tight contest 35-32 while the Lady Panthers walked away with a 54-34 win.

Radium Springs used a full-court defense to cause some early turnovers in the boy's game and jumped out to a 10-4 lead in the first quarter. The Braves of Merry Acres bounced back in the second quarter and got through the press but the Panthers still held a 20-15 lead at the half.The Braves closed the gap to just two points late in the fourth quarter and actually had several chances to tie the game but missed three shots inside the paint.

