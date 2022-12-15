ALBANY — The Radium Springs Middle School basketball teams accomplished their goals by winning both games Thursday afternoon in Albany, but they played very different games.

The Lady Panthers opened up with a big lead early but needed a late three-pointer from Mariah Toye to defeat Lee West 39-37. In the boys game, the Panthers trailed 13-12 at the half, then blew open the game in the third quarter to win easily 40-18. 

