ALBANY — The Radium Springs Middle School basketball teams accomplished their goals by winning both games Thursday afternoon in Albany, but they played very different games.
The Lady Panthers opened up with a big lead early but needed a late three-pointer from Mariah Toye to defeat Lee West 39-37. In the boys game, the Panthers trailed 13-12 at the half, then blew open the game in the third quarter to win easily 40-18.
The Lady Panthers started out with a 10-0 lead before the Lady Trojans rallied late in the first quarter to trail only 13-6 heading into the second. Radium Springs led the entire game and held a 33-23 lead going into the final quarter.
Led by C. Hutchinson and T. Porter, the Lady Trojans battled back in the fourth. A three-pointer by Hutchinson with about three minutes to play closed the gap to 36-33 and then Porter added a basket to make it a one-point game — 36-35. Porter scored again on the next trip down the floor to put the Lady Trojans ahead 37-36 with less than two minutes to play.
After a timeout, the Lady Panthers got down the court and found Toye open for the long three-pointer, which she swished, to give Radium Springs the 39-37 win.
KJ Acree led all scorers with 14 points for Radium Springs and blocked at least five shots. Taylor McKinzy scored 11 and Toye added nine for the winners. Lee West got 12 from Hutchinson, 11 from A. Davis, and 10 from Porter.
Neither boys team had much luck finding the bottom of the basket in the first half. Not a single three-point attempt dropped in during the first half. The Trojans led 7-4 after one and 13-12 at the half. However, Radium Springs picked up the intensity on defense in the third quarter and that led to baskets for the Panthers who outscored the Trojans 19-3 in the third quarter to open up the big lead and allowed coaches to use all of their subs in the fourth quarter.
Radium Springs' Keontaye Hayes scored 11 third-quarter points to lead the Panthers in the big quarter and led all scorers with 17 on the night. Estabian Carter followed with seven. Kayden Thomas led the Trojans with eight points.