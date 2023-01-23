Radium Springs, Sumter County girls advance to conference championship

Radium Springs' KJ Acree (5) lays up two of her 21 points during Monday's Deep South Conference semi-final game against Merry Acres. Acree and the Lady Panthers won and will now face Sumter County for the conference championship Thursday.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - The Deep South Conference girl's basketball championship is set now, and the Lady Panthers will play the Lady Panthers. The Lady Panthers of Radium Springs (12-1) defeated Merry Acres 63-36 Monday to advance and the Lady Panthers of Sumter County (11-2) defeated Lee West 34-25 to advance to the championship game Thursday. The site of the championship game depends on the winners of Tuesday's boy's semi-final which is being held in Americus.

The Lee West Lady Trojans and the Lady Panthers of Sumter County battled to a 10-10 tie at halftime in the first game but Sumter County's A. McGarrah hit two three-pointers early in the third quarter and Sumter went on a 9-0 run to start the quarter. The Lady Panthers led 19-14 heading into the final quarter and Lee West responded with a run of their own. Playing a tight defense, the Lady Trojans forced turnovers and scored several baskets under the basket before Camya Hutchinson swished a three from the top of the key to tie the game 21-21. Taliyah Porter then hit two free throws to give the Lady Trojans the lead, but after that, all Sumter County finished the game with a 13-4 run.

