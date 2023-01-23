Radium Springs, Sumter County girls advance to conference championship

Radium Springs' KJ Acree (5) lays up two of her 21 points during Monday's Deep South Conference semi-final game against Merry Acres. Acree and the Lady Panthers won and will now face Sumter County for the conference championship Thursday.
ALBANY - The Deep South Conference girl's basketball championship is set now, and the Lady Panthers will play the Lady Panthers. The Lady Panthers of Radium Springs (12-1) defeated Merry Acres 63-36 Monday to advance and the Lady Panthers of Sumter County (11-2) defeated Lee West 34-25 to advance to the championship game Thursday. The site of the championship game depends on the winners of Tuesday's boy's semi-final which is being held in Americus.
The Lee West Lady Trojans and the Lady Panthers of Sumter County battled to a 10-10 tie at halftime in the first game but Sumter County's A. McGarrah hit two three-pointers early in the third quarter and Sumter went on a 9-0 run to start the quarter. The Lady Panthers led 19-14 heading into the final quarter and Lee West responded with a run of their own. Playing a tight defense, the Lady Trojans forced turnovers and scored several baskets under the basket before Camya Hutchinson swished a three from the top of the key to tie the game 21-21. Taliyah Porter then hit two free throws to give the Lady Trojans the lead, but after that, all Sumter County finished the game with a 13-4 run.
McGorrah led Sumter County with 18 points. Porter led the Lady Trojans with nine points and Hutchinson added eight.
Game two of the semifinal was close as well, until the fourth quarter. Radium Springs led 22-18 at the half and had built a big lead in the third quarter before Merry Acres' Sydney Donaldson hit back-to-back threes at the end of the quarter to pull the Lady Braves to within six.
However, in the fourth quarter the speed of the Lady Panthers of Radium Springs wore down Merry Acres, and with defense and fast break points Radium Springs outscored the Lady Braves 27-6 to advance.
KJ Acree led the Lady Panthers with 21 points, Mariah Toye scored 20 points and Taylor Mckinzy added 17. Donaldson led the Lady Braves with 16 points.