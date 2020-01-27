It was almost like a Hollywood movie script. The big, fast team jumps out to a big lead, but in the end the underdog comes back and wins in the last second. Almost.
Unfortunately for the Lee East Trojans, it wasn’t a movie script but a real-life game. Real life games don’t always come with a happy ending.
The Radium Spring Panthers dominated the first three quarters of the Deep South Championship game Monday afternoon in Albany and then held off a furious rally from Lee East to win the conference championship 38-36.
Lee East’s Loronzo Still scored first Monday afternoon for the Trojans, but the Panthers of Radium Springs responded with back to back threes by Justin Burns and Braylon Chaney and the Panthers never trailed again. Braylon Ball added another three to put the Panthers up 11-8 at the end of the first quarter.
Trevion Richardson swished a three for the Panthers to open the second quarter and hit another one to end the second quarter as the Panthers outscored the Trojans 13-3 in the second quarter to build a 24-11 half time lead.
While the outside shooters were hot early in the game for Radium Springs, the third quarter was all about the inside game with Melvin Chambliss. Chambliss scored all nine points the Panthers recorded in the third quarter and Lee East was still having trouble finding the bottom of the basket. The Trojans managed just one field goal and two free throws in the third quarter.
But then everything changed.
Down 33-15 heading into the final quarter, the Trojans woke up. Kari Laster swished a long three, the first three that rang the basket since Still scored on the first play. Laster nailed another three moments later and cut the Panther lead to 35-23. On the next trip down the court Ousmane Kromah drilled a three and then Still sank a three to cut the lead to 38-31 with 1:46 to play. After a missed shot Laster grabbed the rebound and banked in two more points. Kromah stole the ball from the Panthers on the next possession and raced to the basket for another bucket and was fouled. Kromah, the Trojan’s leading scorer in the semi-final game, was at the free throw line with his team down 38-36 with 24 seconds remaining.
Kromah missed the free throw, but the Trojans got the rebound and missed and got the rebound again and missed. Six seconds remaining, down by two, Kromah had another shot – a long three-pointer that would have won the game. But he missed and the Panthers took the championship. Afterall, it was a real game, not a movie script.
It is the second week in a row the Panthers had won the trophy. Last week they won the Ponderosa Classic at Monroe, beating Albany Middle for that title. The finish the season with a 16-4 record.
Melvin Chambliss led the Panthers with 15 points on the night after scoring only two in the first half. James Adams was next on the scoring list for the Panthers with seven points and Trevion Richardson added six.
Kari Laster led the Trojans with 16 – 12 of which came during that fourth quarter rally. Loronzo Still scored 10 and Kromah added seven.
A photo gallery from the championship games will be on AlbanyHerald.com.
