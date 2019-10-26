The Lee County Lady Trojans will now travel to Marietta Monday afternoon to continue their quest for a state championship after rain ended Saturday’s game in Columbus. The Lady Trojans beat Northgate and Dacula Saturday to advance to the championship game after losing on the first day of the tournament. The Lady Trojans must beat Pope twice to win the title because the Lady Greyhounds of Pope have not lost in the tournament. The game was interrupted by rain in the top of the third inning with Pope ahead 3-0. The game will restart in Marietta Monday at 4 p.m.
Junior shortstop Rebekah Cooper hit a solo home run and senior first baseman Rihannon Belcher doubled to the fence in the third inning to knock in two runs as the top-ranked Lee County Lady Trojans beat Dacula 3-2 Saturday afternoon in the state championship tournament. Abby Hughes pitched all seven innings and recorded the win on the mound.
The Lady Trojans blasted Northgate 13-5 Saturday morning to eliminate the Lady Vikings from the tournament and leave only three teams in the tournamen.t
The Lady Trojans jumped out to an 11-0 lead on the Lady Vikings of Northgate which gave senior pitcher Abby Hughes a chance to rest. However, in the fifth inning Northgate pushed four runs across and Hughes returned to the mound to finish the fifth and get three outs in the sixth. Juliana Franklin finished the game on the mound for Lee County. Hughes recorded the win on the mound.
The Lady Trojans racked up 14 hits against Northgate, led by senior catcher Trellis Whaley who had four hits with two RBI. Karlee Back, Marley Smith and Anna Claire Strickland each added two hits for the winners.