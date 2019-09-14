CLINTON, Miss. - The Mississippi College Choctaws scored on a five-yard touchdown run with 27 seconds left in the game Saturday night to beat the Albany State Golden Rams 24-17 in Clinton, Miss. That after the Rams held a 10-0 halftime lead that could have been even bigger because the Rams missed two field goal attempts in the first half.
It was two different games in the two halves. In the first half, the ASU defense held Mississippi College to a total of 38 yards of offense and only two first downs. In the second half the Rams could not stop the Choctaws. Mississippi College had four possessions in the second half and scored three touchdowns and a field goal. The Choctaws were aided by some serious gifts from the Rams. in the third quarter, the Rams were flagged for three personal foul calls, a targeting call, and a pass interference call.
The Choctaws used their option offense to beat up the left side of the field and moved efficiently down the field on each of their drives, with the assistance of the penalties, of course. They took a 17-10 lead in the fourth quarter on a 28-yard field goal with 8:20 remaining in the game.
Finally, the ASU offense woke up in the second half. They had been unable to move the ball against Mississippi College in the second half until midway through the fourth quarter. The Rams got not runs from Tracy Scott and quarterback Kelias Williams, plus a couple of short passes to keep the ball moving. A holding penalty moved the Rams back and it looked like the drive was about to die. On fourth and 10, Williams dropped back and found Mike Green in the end zone. Green was covered by two defenders but he lept up between the two and pulled the ball down for the touchdown. After the PAT by Gabriel Ballinas the game was tied 17-17.
The Choctaws moved efficiently down the field against the Rams again, methodically using the clock to their advantage. It looked like the Rams got a major break at the five-yard line when the ball came loose and was recovered by the Rams. The Ram defense raced off the field in celebration, but officials ruled the runner was down before the ball came loose and gave possession back to the Choctaws. A couple of plays later, Mississippi College scored the winning touchdown.
After finishing the first half with only 38 rushing yards and two first downs, Mississippi College ended the game with 203 yards rushing and 16 first downs.
Albany State quarterback Kelias Williams completed 14 of 20 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns. He did not throw any interceptions. Mike Green was the top receiver with 102 yards on seven receptions and two touchdowns.
Running back Tracy Scott led the Rams on the ground with 71 yards on 16 rushes.