ATLANTA - The Albany State Golden Rams took a big road win over rival Morehouse College in Atlanta Saturday, edging the Maroon Tigers in a see-saw battle 80-72. The win improves Albany State’s record to 9-8 overall and 6-2 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).
The game was tied, and the lead changed throughout the game, but the Albany State took a 42-39 lead into the half before the Maroon Tigers scored the first five points of the second half to go ahead 44-42. Again, the back and forth started and Morehouse held the lead 54-52 in the second half when Kamil Brown drilled a three-pointer to give the Golden Rams the lead. Albany State pushed the lead to 59-54 and the Maroon Tigers called time out to regroup.
After Morehouse scored, Albany State’s Joshua Jerome swished a three-pointer to put the Rams ahead by six again and Albany State remained in front for the remainder of the game.
As a team the Rams hit 48% of their field goals and almost 78% of their free throws. They outrebounded the Maroon Tigers 35-27 and forced 18 turnovers compared to 11 of their own.
Leading the way for Albany State was Randy McClure who finished the contest with a double-double performance - 23 points and 13 rebounds. Mario Young added 18 points and closing out the double digit scoring for ASU was Kamil Brown and Joshua Jerome who added 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Kairo Whitefield led the way for Morehouse with 17 points and two rebounds.
Albany State will now head to Augusta next Saturday for another SIAC game against Paine College and then to Columbia, SC to face Benedict on Monday. The Rams’ next home game will by Saturday, January 25 when they host arch-rival Ft. Valley State at ASU East.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.