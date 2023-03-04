WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- It didn’t take long for Bryce Elder to put his rough Spring Training debut in the rearview mirror.

Elder, who is in the mix to be the Braves’ fifth starter, bounced back nicely in his second start Friday in Atlanta’s 11-8 loss to the defending World Series champion Astros at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.

