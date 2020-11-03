Lee County grad Mackenzie Taylor was named the Peach Belt Conference Runner of the Week for the third time this season after her performance last weekend.
The sophomore won for the third time in three races this past Saturday at the Peach Belt XC Preview, shattering the University of North Georgia course record with a 5K time of 17 minutes, 5.1 seconds. She finished 1:12.9 ahead of her nearest competitor and set a new Augusta 5K school record.
Her time is also 13 seconds faster than any 5K ever run at the PBC Championship, which will be held on the same course in two weeks. Taylor's mile splits were 5:29.9, her fastest of the season, and her overall time is the fastest 5K run in the PBC this season by over one minute.
(0) comments
