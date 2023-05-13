Jaylan Mcllpyd

In his fourth track meet, Westover sophomore Jaylan Mclloyd took sixth place in the state in the one of the most competive races in high school track and field — the 400-meter dash. His personal best time of 48.64 earned him a “Top 50” in Georgia notation.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — Record after record was broken Saturday at the Class AAA and Class AAAA track meet held at Hugh Mills Stadium and some of those who broke state records didn’t even win the race because more than one competitor broke the state record.

Monroe’s 800-meter relay team is an example. The team of Justin Burns, Tykerie Washinton, Usir Bey, and Johnny Cauley raced to defend the state title the Tornadoes won a year ago and beat the state record but Sandy Creek beat the Monroe by a half of a second.

