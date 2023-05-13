In his fourth track meet, Westover sophomore Jaylan Mclloyd took sixth place in the state in the one of the most competive races in high school track and field — the 400-meter dash. His personal best time of 48.64 earned him a “Top 50” in Georgia notation.
ALBANY — Record after record was broken Saturday at the Class AAA and Class AAAA track meet held at Hugh Mills Stadium and some of those who broke state records didn’t even win the race because more than one competitor broke the state record.
Monroe’s 800-meter relay team is an example. The team of Justin Burns, Tykerie Washinton, Usir Bey, and Johnny Cauley raced to defend the state title the Tornadoes won a year ago and beat the state record but Sandy Creek beat the Monroe by a half of a second.
There were other exciting performances from Albany athletes that may not have been record-setting but were still notable:
Westover’s Jaylan Mclloyd finished sixth in the boy’s 400-meter dash with a time of 48.64, a personal best that earned him a “Top 50” in Georgia notation. That comes in Mclloyd’s fourth time running the 400 in a track meet.
“He was playing baseball,” said Westover coach Octavia Jones. “The day after they played West Laurens in the state playoffs I put him in the region track meet. That was his first track meet. But he is an excellent athlete.”
“My dad is fast and my uncle is fast, so it makes sense that I am fast,” Mclloyd told reporters.
Westover also got a second-place finish in the girl’s 800-meter relay from the team of Madison Mitchell, Lynziria Thomas, Wykeria Holmes, and Taylor Singleton. The Lady Patriots also earned a fourth-place finish in the 400-meter relay with a team of Singleton, Holmes, Rayven Thurston, and Mitchell.
Destiny Love also placed sixth in the girl’s 100-meter hurdles for the Lady Patriots and set a personal best time of 15.55 seconds.
Dougherty speedster Austin Davis finished fifth in the 200-meter dash and sixth in the 100-meter dash.
Monroe’s boys got strong performances from Sedrick Roundtree with a fifth-place finish in the 800-meter run. He finished with a personal best time of 2:00,11. Tykerie Washington placed seventh in the 400-meter dash for the Tornadoes.
Monroe’s girls started strong with Ricoria Winchester taking sixth in the 100-meter hurdles with a personal best of 15.91, Eve Craig placed fourth in the 800-meter run with a personal best time of 2:24.75.