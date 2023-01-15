Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio (left) and Lee County Athletic Director Hank Wright (right) pose with UGA defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann during Schumann's visit to Lee County High School last week.
ALBANY - College football season may be over but the recruiting wars are heating up as recruiting trips brought helicopters to local high schools last week with more to come. While the early national signing day took place in December the actual national signing day will be February 1. However, it is likely the targets of last week's visits were not there for this year's recruiting because both Albany area five star recruits - Kam Davis of Dougherty and Ousmane Kromah of Lee County - still have more high school football to play.
University of Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann touched down at Lee County High School and met with head coach Dean Fabrizio before he jumped over to Dougherty to meet head coach Johnny Gilbert.
That same day, Florida State University running backs coach David Johnson stopped in at Lee County.
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell is scheduled to land his helicopter at Lee County and Dougherty Tuesday, according to Coach Fabrizio and Coach Gilbert.
"Thursday was the first day college coaches were allowed back out," Fabrizio said. They will be coming through every day while they are allowed to be out. Last spring we had around 80 college coaches come by during the spring when they are allowed out," said Fabrizio.