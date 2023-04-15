NCAA Football: Georgia Spring Game

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) passes the ball during the Georgia Spring Game at Sanford Staduim. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

 Dale Zanine

ATHENS, Ga. — Arian Smith scored twice, Carson Beck had a big opening half throwing the ball, and the Red squad knocked off the Black, 31-26, in the G-Day Game on Saturday afternoon at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia, winners of back-to-back College Football Playoff national championships, had about a dozen of last season’s standouts back on Dooley Field during the game, including quarterback Stetson Bennett, linebacker Nolan Smith and wideout Kearis Jackson. During a first-half timeout, they were recognized in front of the sprited crowd and got the chance to show off their new national championship rings.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Sports