The ups and downs of the Region 1-A tournament concluded after press time Saturday night, but the top-seeded teams made it through the tournament unscathed. There were some scary moments for the top teams in Saturday’s earlier semi-final round, but Calhoun County and Terrell County were to meet for the boys and Calhoun County and Pelham made it to the finals for the girls. The winning teams had to play two games on Saturday because Thursday's games were canceled because of the weather.
The girl’s matchups started the day in the semifinal round with Calhoun County knocking off Mitchell County.
The second girls game had Pelham against Quitman County and the Lady Hornets of Quitman County led 33-31 at the end of the third quarter when Clentina Trammell scored as the buzzer sounded.
However, the Lady Hornets of Pelham opened the fourth quarter with an 11-2 run to go ahead 42-35. Quitman head coach Sabrinia Douglas called time to regroup and Quitman battled back, but Pelham held on for the win, 44-41, and the chance to face third-ranked Calhoun County in the finals.
QueDasha Ervin led Pelham with 12, Taniyah Johnson scored eight and Rollisha Jones added seven.
Trammell led Quitman County with 24 points and Imuney Fryer added nine.
In the first boy’s matchup fourth-ranked Terrell County struggled early but turned up the offense late in the first quarter and breezed past Randolph-Clay 57-44. Down 5-3 as both teams had trouble putting the ball into the basket, Terrell got hot and outscored the Red Devils 11-3 the rest of the first to lead 14-6 after one. They stretched that lead to 28-18 at the half and then 45-28 after three.
Shontavion Bowens led the Greenwave with 20 points and Keborain Stephens followed with 10.
Things got tight for third-ranked Calhoun County Saturday afternoon against the ninth-ranked Mitchell County Eagles, but the Cougars got some late whistles and nailed the free throws to pull away late and win 53-44. The loss ends a 12-game winning streak for the Eagles who had not lost since Calhoun County beat them 68-39 on January 4th.
The Cougars were ahead by 10 mid-way through the second quarter, but the Eagles closed the gap to 28-24 going into the break. To open the half, Roderick Bodiford drilled a three from the corner for Mitchell County and Derrick Harris, Jr followed with a two-point shot that put Mitchell County ahead 29-28.
The lead didn’t last long because Calhoun’s Tykevious Curry swished a three from the top of the key to put the Cougars back ahead. The Cougar defense tightened and caused a couple of turnovers that led to quick points and the Cougars were up 41-34 after three.
The Eagles battled back, however and closed the gap to just three points late in the game. A technical foul call late gave the Cougars critical free throws and possession of the ball to help them secure the win and move into the finals.
Malik Moore led the Cougars with 13 points, DeJuan Enocher put in 10 while both Curry and Jahmad Wiley each scored nine.
Derrick Harris, Jr led the Eagles with 14 points and Roderick Bodiford followed with 12.
The teams from Region 1-A will now wait on the GHSA to determine power rankings after all tournament games are completed to decide who makes the state playoffs. This is the final year of the Class A power rankings and the playoff teams will be determined like other classifications in the future.
