The ninth-ranked Mitchell County Eagles overcame a slow start Wednesday night and ended up blowing out Stewart County 68-41 in the Region 1-A tournament being held at Albany State West. The win is Mitchell County’s 12th in a row and gives them an overall record of 18-4.
Things didn’t start out good for the Eagles as the Royal Knights of Stewart County took a 15-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Eagles were 0-8 in three-point shots in the first quarter while the Knights hit three of theirs – including one at the buzzer to end the quarter. The deficit in the first could have been even worse, however, but Roderick Bodiford was 4-4 at the free throw line and Rodney Jones got in the paint for two baskets.
The Royal Knights moved out to an 18-13 lead in the second quarter before the Eagles finally got a three to drop. Derrick Harris, Jr hit a long three, then hit a two-point basket on the next possession to tie the game. Jones put in another basket after that and the Eagles had a 20-18 lead. They never trailed again.
The Eagles led 26-22 at the half and the Royal Knights had visions of beating the Eagles to advance in the tournament. But Mitchell County took control in the third quarter and put the game out of reach. Mitchell County outscored Stewart 27-14 in the third quarter, including a buzzer beater three by Darrius Jenkins to give the Eagles a 53-36 advantage heading into the final quarter. The outmanned Royal Knights could not slow the Eagles down and Stewart County’s season came to an end.
McDonald’s All-American candidate Derrick Harris, Jr led the Eagles with 29 points and 10 rebounds. Rodney Jones followed 10, Roderick Bodiford scored seven and James Thomas added six.
In the early game Wednesday, the Terrell County Greenwave washed the Pelham Hornets out of the tournament 60-46. The win moves the Greenwave into the semi-finals Saturday afternoon at ASU against the winner of Randolph-Clay and Miller County who play Friday evening. The fourth-ranked Greenwave is now 21-2 on the year while Pelham ended its season with a 13-11 record.
Kentravion Grier led the Greenwave with 18 points, JaMarkis Allen put in 12, Shontavion Bowens added 11 and Recardo Simmons chipped in 10.
The Hornets were led by Darrell Starling with 11 and Jeray Randall added 10.
The Eagles will now play in the region semi-finals against the winner of the Calhoun County – Seminole County winner. That game is scheduled for Friday afternoon at 5:30.
Tournament officials have postponed all Thursday games because of expected severe weather. That means the Thursday schedule will be play Friday and then the region semi-finals will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday morning with finals to be played Saturday night.
