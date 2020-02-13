_DSC3628.jpg
Calhoun County's Takia Davis shoots a free throw during the region championship game against Pelham at ASU West. She has been selected as the Region 1-A player of the year.

 Staff Photo: Joe Whitfield

Calhoun County's girl's team took the top spots in region awards this week as coaches from around the region met to name the top players. Calhoun County's Cornelius Walker was selected as the Coach of the Year again as his team waltzed through the region with a perfect 17-0 region record and the won the tournament championship as well. The Lady Cougars are currently ranked No. 3 as they head into the state playoffs with an overall record of 23-4.

Calhoun County junior post-player topped the individual player honors as Player of the Year. Here are all of the players named with region honors: 

Coach of the Year

Cornelius Walker-Calhoun County

Player of the Year

Takia Davis- Calhoun County

Offensive Player of the Year

Anyla Bell- Mitchell County

Co-Defensive Player of the Year

Kenaiya Young- Pelham

Adrianna Huckaby-Terrell County

1st Team All Region Players

Ayanni Mansfield- Calhoun County

Destiny Hightower-Calhoun County

Yasmine Protho-Chattahoochee County

Ty’Quanna Lewis-Mitchell County

Que’Dasha Ervin- Pelham

Taniyah Johnson-Pelham

Rollisha Jones-Pelham

Clentina Trammell-Quitman

Sereniti Taylor-Randolph-Clay

Ty Mathis-Seminole County

2nd Team All Region Players

Da’Nyia Williams-Baker County

Tyesha Curry-Calhoun County

Ja’Niyah Wimberly -Calhoun County

Jateriah Wimberly -Calhoun County

Jamika Miller- Miller County

Ziya Stubbs-Miller County

Gabby Battle-Mitchell County

Gabby White-Mitchell County

Tersas Almond-Pelham

Kenjanai Brown-Pelham

Tashay Gay-Pelham

Aniya Walker-Pelham

Imoney Fryer-Quitman County

Jakiya Moore-Randolph-Clay

Tonaisia Vaughn-Randolph-Clay

Zamya Land-Seminole County

Tyra Powell-Stewart County

Patriconna Witcher- Terrell County

Honorable Mention

Carmen Cannon- Calhoun County, Akeria Douglas-Pelham, Ja’mya Price-Randolph-Clay, Deja Delaine- Chattahoochee County, Adriana Moody-Pelham, Jayla Thomas-Stewart County, Jala George- Miller County, Zykeyia Akins-Quitman County, Allycia Hill-Terrell County, Kanijah Gardner-Mitchell County, Shaquandra Coleman-Randolph-Clay, Alicia Huckably-Terrell County, Miracle Williams-Mitchell County, and Qu’Tijah Jordan-Randolph-Clay.

