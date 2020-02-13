Calhoun County's girl's team took the top spots in region awards this week as coaches from around the region met to name the top players. Calhoun County's Cornelius Walker was selected as the Coach of the Year again as his team waltzed through the region with a perfect 17-0 region record and the won the tournament championship as well. The Lady Cougars are currently ranked No. 3 as they head into the state playoffs with an overall record of 23-4.
Calhoun County junior post-player topped the individual player honors as Player of the Year. Here are all of the players named with region honors:
Coach of the Year
Cornelius Walker-Calhoun County
Player of the Year
Takia Davis- Calhoun County
Offensive Player of the Year
Anyla Bell- Mitchell County
Co-Defensive Player of the Year
Kenaiya Young- Pelham
Adrianna Huckaby-Terrell County
1st Team All Region Players
Ayanni Mansfield- Calhoun County
Destiny Hightower-Calhoun County
Yasmine Protho-Chattahoochee County
Ty’Quanna Lewis-Mitchell County
Que’Dasha Ervin- Pelham
Taniyah Johnson-Pelham
Rollisha Jones-Pelham
Clentina Trammell-Quitman
Sereniti Taylor-Randolph-Clay
Ty Mathis-Seminole County
2nd Team All Region Players
Da’Nyia Williams-Baker County
Tyesha Curry-Calhoun County
Ja’Niyah Wimberly -Calhoun County
Jateriah Wimberly -Calhoun County
Jamika Miller- Miller County
Ziya Stubbs-Miller County
Gabby Battle-Mitchell County
Gabby White-Mitchell County
Tersas Almond-Pelham
Kenjanai Brown-Pelham
Tashay Gay-Pelham
Aniya Walker-Pelham
Imoney Fryer-Quitman County
Jakiya Moore-Randolph-Clay
Tonaisia Vaughn-Randolph-Clay
Zamya Land-Seminole County
Tyra Powell-Stewart County
Patriconna Witcher- Terrell County
Honorable Mention
Carmen Cannon- Calhoun County, Akeria Douglas-Pelham, Ja’mya Price-Randolph-Clay, Deja Delaine- Chattahoochee County, Adriana Moody-Pelham, Jayla Thomas-Stewart County, Jala George- Miller County, Zykeyia Akins-Quitman County, Allycia Hill-Terrell County, Kanijah Gardner-Mitchell County, Shaquandra Coleman-Randolph-Clay, Alicia Huckably-Terrell County, Miracle Williams-Mitchell County, and Qu’Tijah Jordan-Randolph-Clay.
