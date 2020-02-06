It wasn’t pretty, but it was a win. Pelham’s 7th-ranked Lady Hornets (21-2) woke up enough after halftime to come from behind Wednesday night to beat Terrell County 34-24 to advance to the semi-finals of the Region 1-A tournament Saturday morning at Albany State’s West Arena.
“We looked better in the third quarter,” said Pelham coach Jeray Randall. “We didn’t start out very well, but the defense showed up in the third quarter.”
The Lady Hornets started off slow, looking very sluggish in the early going. They had dominated Terrell County just a couple of weeks ago, winning 54-12, but Wednesday night the Lady Greenwave held a 17-14 half time lead. The Lady Hornets could not get the ball into the paint over the Greenwave defense and the long shots weren’t working really well. Pelham’s Rollisia Jones did hit two first quarter threes, otherwise Pelham would have had only two first quarter points. In the second quarter none of the long shots went in and the Lady Hornets managed only six points – all by guard QueDasha Ervin.
Randall must have found something to motivate his team at the half, because in the third quarter a much different looking team showed up. The Lady Hornets put on a full-court press and stole the ball repeatedly from the Lady Greenwave. After one of those Greenwave turnovers. senior Kenjanai Brown put in two points and gave the Lady Hornets in the lead for good at 22-19. By the end of the third, Pelham was up 27-19.
The Lady Greenwave closed the gap to four points in the fourth quarter, but that was as close as Terrell County could get.
The Lady Hornets were led by Rollisia Jones with eight points, QueDasha Ervin scored seven and Taniyah Johnson added six.
Adrianna Huckaby led the Lady Greenwave with nine points and Alicia Huckaby added seven. The loss ends the Lady Greenwave season with an 8-17 record.
Pelham had received a first round bye as the number two seed in the tournament. The Lady Greenwave earned their way into the tournament by beating Stewart County and Chattahoochee County in the preliminary rounds.
In the first game Wednesday, top-seeded No. 3 Calhoun County beat Miller County to advance. The Lady Cougars will now face the winner of Mitchell County - Randolph-Clay who meet Friday night.
There are no tournament games scheduled Thursday because of expected severe weather so Pelham will play the Friday winner of Quitman County versus Seminole County Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m. The winner of that game will then play for the region championship at 6 p.m. Saturday evening.
