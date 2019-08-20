The Maxwell Ratings released last week would indicate that the Pelham Hornets and the Mitchell County Eagles are far better than any of the other teams in Region 1-A and should battle for the region championship game again this year. Pelham won the region title last year, Mitchell County the previous year. The two schools meet annually in the final game of the season called “The Backyard Brawl and it looks like this year’s game will again be a region championship game.
Yes, no football has transpired yet, but looking at the Maxwell Ratings, Pelham is rated #13 in Class A (the ratings include private schools) and Mitchell County is rated #19. In the preseason rankings that were released yesterday, the Hornets are ranked #3 in Class A (public) while the Eagles start the season at #8. None of the other region schools are ranked and Miller County is the highest rated one of the others at #41.
In Region 1-A, Terrell County, Baconton Charter, Calhoun County, Stewart County, and Randolph-Clay all have new coaches this season. Pelham head coach Dondrial Pinkins and Mitchell County head coach Deshon Brock are now the longest serving head coaches in Region 1-A. This will be Pinkins fifth season, Brock’s third.
It’s not only the coaching situation that points to Pelham and Mitchell County dominating the region. The two small schools, which sit just about 10 miles apart in rural Mitchell County have six highly sought senior athletes that will play Division one college football somewhere. Pelham has three, Mitchell County has three.
The Hornets are led by senior quarterback/safety Kendrick Patterson who will start his fourth season for the Hornets. Darrell Starling, committed to Troy University, plays wide receiver or maybe quarterback on offense, and safety on defense. Jordan Bennett is Pelham’s top wide receiver and was recently rated as the #19 player in South Georgia. Bennett is currently injured but is hoping to be back late in the season.
“I am working to better than I was last year,” Patterson said recently. “I am focused on the little things and knowing where people are on the field so I can make the right reactions.”
Mitchell County is led by another talented quarterback in James Thomas – when he is not tearing it up on defense as a linebacker. He is joined by 6’4, 255 senior lineman Lance Robinson who is committed to Georgia Southern and speedy wide receiver/cornerback Rodney Jones, who is also 6’4”.
“The only goal is state,” Lawrence said in a recent interview. “We have a lot of younger guys that are going to contribute this year and send me out right,” he said.
Speaking of state, the Georgia Class A championship has been dominated recently by another region. Region foes Clinch County and Irwin County battled again last season for the title. During the regular season, Irwin won, but in the state championship, Clinch won.
Clinch County and Irwin County are listed #1 and #2 in preseason rankings and were among the tops in the Maxwell Ratings as well. However, both are dealing with issues that could make the season less than automatic.
Clinch County has a new head coach. Long-time head coach Jim Dickerson retired and a Clinch County graduate and son of a former Clinch County coach, Don Tison has been named as the new coach.
In Irwin County, the Indians will start the season without star running back DJ Lundy who is injured and then news came this week that head coach Buddy Nobles has been diagnosed with stomach cancer. Nobles is still on the job and intends to continue as doctors decide a plan for treatment.
Back to Region 1-A, Pelham opens the season Friday night in Montezuma against Macon County. The Eagles open the season at home against AA powerhouse Brooks County. Both teams already have November 8th in mind when the arch-rivals meet, likely with the region championship on the line.