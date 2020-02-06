Region 1-A officials have postponed all of the tournament games scheduled for Thursday afternoon and evening at Albany State West because of expected severe weather. The games planned for Thursday will now be played on the same schedule on Friday.
The region semi-finals will begin Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and then the region finals will begin Saturday evening at 6 p.m. so teams who win Saturday morning will play two games in the same day to win the championship.
Here is what the tournament schedule looks like now:
Friday's Matchups:
4 PM GIRLS Quitman County (HOME) vs Seminole County
5:30 PM BOYS Calhoun County (HOME) vs Seminole County
7:00 PM GIRLS Mitchell County (HOME) vs Randolph-Clay
8:30 PM BOYS Randolph-Clay (HOME) vs Miller County
Saturday Semi-Finals begin at 10 AM (Gates open at 9:30 AM)
10 AM GIRLS-Calhoun County (HOME) vs Mitchell/ Randolph Clay Winner
11:30 GIRLS-Pelham (HOME) vs Quitman/Seminole Winner
1:00 BOYS-Terrell County (HOME) vs Miller/Randolph-Clay Winner
2:30 BOYS - Mitchell County (HOME) vs Calhoun/Seminole Winner
Saturday FINALS begin at 6 PM (Girls) and 7:30 PM (Boys).. The gym will be cleared after the last semifinal contest and gates will open for the FINALS at 5:15 PM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.