The Region 1-A basketball tournament WILL be at Albany State's West Campus with games beginning Wednesday afternoon and NOT at ASU East, according to an email from region director Jim Morrell.
Morrell had announced a venue change over the weekend because of a scheduling conflict, but on Monday sent an email saying the tournament is now back at the Arena at Albany State West.
Region 1-A's playoffs begin Monday in Georgetown at Quitman County with Terrell County's girls facing Stewart County at 4 p.m. The boys of Stewart County will take on Chattahoochee County at 5:30 and Chattahoochee's girls will face Webster County at 7 p.m. Quitman County's boys will take on Webster County in the final game Monday night. The winners meet Tuesday for the right to advance to ASU West.
The girls winner in Georgetown will then face top-seeded Calhoun County in the first game at ASU West Wednesday. Tip-off is planned for 4 p.m. The boys winner will face top-seeded Terrell County in the game that follows.
