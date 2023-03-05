Basketball season is now over for all of Region 1-A and the region champion Calhoun County (25-6) boy's basketball team dominated the All-Region selections for Region 1-A as all five starters and head coach Marcus Shaw were named among the region's best after coaches met to select the best of the region. And three of the four teams of Region 1-A survived round one of the state playoffs to make it into the Sweet 16. The Cougars lost in the Elite Eight to Greenforest Christian last week, 67-60.

Shaw was named Region Coach of the Year and two of his players - Jasiyah Suber and Quincy Edwards were named the "Co-Players of the Year."

