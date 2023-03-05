Basketball season is now over for all of Region 1-A and the region champion Calhoun County (25-6) boy's basketball team dominated the All-Region selections for Region 1-A as all five starters and head coach Marcus Shaw were named among the region's best after coaches met to select the best of the region. And three of the four teams of Region 1-A survived round one of the state playoffs to make it into the Sweet 16. The Cougars lost in the Elite Eight to Greenforest Christian last week, 67-60.
Shaw was named Region Coach of the Year and two of his players - Jasiyah Suber and Quincy Edwards were named the "Co-Players of the Year."
Selected as Co-Offensive Players of the Year were Shaheed Huckaby (Terrell Co.) and Landan Quimbley (Mitchell Co.) and the title of "Defensive Player of the Year" went to Andrew Haynes (Mitchell Co.). The other All-Region selections were:
1st Team All-Region
Jaleen Gibson (Randolph-Clay)
Jabril Lindsey (Early Co.)
Kahari Bogan (Terrell Co.)
Damian Lewis (Miller Co.)
Jaquavian Williams (Mitchell Co.)
D.J. Yarbrough (Seminole Co.)
Darnell Enocher (Calhoun Co.)
Keontae Nunnally (Randolph-Clay)
Keavonte Anderson (Terrell Co.)
Zechariah Canidate (Calhoun Co.) J
Charles Williams (Early Co.)
Zilon Hawkins (Mitchell Co.)
2nd Team All-Region
J.P. Powell (Miller Co.)
Gabe Hall (Randolph-Clay)
Tre’Cori Green (Terrell Co.)
Nate Tinson (Early Co.)
Jesus’ Daniels (Randolph-Clay)
Kemarion Pugh (Early Co.)
Nicvious Henderson (Seminole Co.)
Ry Brown (Seminole Co.)
Jadon McCray (Miller Co.)
Joseph Tanner (PCA)
Jayden Buckhannon (Quitman Co.)
Trenton Hodges (Stewart Co.)
Amajion Figgins (Calhoun Co.)
Honorable Mention
Zion Suber (Calhoun Co.), J.T. Callaway (Seminole Co.), Semaj Pinkins (PCA), Adrian Price (Randolph-Clay), Ryan Thomas (Randolph-Clay), Ahmari McClendon (Early Co.). Tremarion Lee (Early Co.), Bryce Green (Early Co.), ZyFryer (Quitman Co.), Aveion Daniels (Early Co.), Jordan Jones (Stewart Co.).
