ALBANY - The Calhoun County Cougars (21-4) took advantage of fourth-quarter turnovers by the Mitchell County Eagles (23-3) to get a small lead and then held on for a 53-46 win Friday night to capture the Region 1-A basketball championship at Albany State West.

"We are proud of our kid's effort tonight," said Calhoun County head coach Marcus Shaw. "We knew it was going to be a hard-fought game and our kids responded to the challenge."

