ALBANY - The Calhoun County Cougars (21-4) took advantage of fourth-quarter turnovers by the Mitchell County Eagles (23-3) to get a small lead and then held on for a 53-46 win Friday night to capture the Region 1-A basketball championship at Albany State West.
"We are proud of our kid's effort tonight," said Calhoun County head coach Marcus Shaw. "We knew it was going to be a hard-fought game and our kids responded to the challenge."
Both teams battled full speed throughout the game in front of a packed house in the Arena at Albany State West, but the Cougars had grabbed a 27-20 halftime lead. The Eagles opened the second half with intense defense and good shooting and after a three-pointer and then a steal and a basket by Zilon Hawkins, the Eagles had taken a 29-28 lead.
The game was tied 38-38 heading into the final quarter. Still, the Eagles made errant passes on three consecutive possessions that gave Calhoun County shots at the basket and the Cougars used those turnovers to grab a lead they would not relinquish. The Eagles had opportunities but could not get the three-pointers to fall and the Cougar defense made getting to the basket nearly impossible.
Darnell Enocher scored 17 points to lead Calhoun County, Quincy Edwards put in 15 and Taquan Timpson added seven.
Hawkins led the Eagles with 15 points while teammates Jaquavian Williams and Landon Quimbley each added 13.
The region championship for the girls went to Early County (20-7) by a 42-26 tally over Randolph-Clay (18-9). The Lady Bobcats and the Lady Red Devils were battling each other closely at first but in the second quarter, the Lady Bobcats pulled away and led 20-8 at the half. They stretched the lead further in the third quarter. Randolph-Clay had beaten the Lady Bobcats twice this season but each time by only one point.
The Calhoun County Lady Eagles beat Mitchell County 42-36 for third place in the region and Randolph-Clay's boys beat Early County 54-46 for third place.