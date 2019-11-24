Valdosta quarterback Tate Rodemaker took the “Player of the Year” award this week as coaches named the All-Region teams and awards for the Region 1 in Class 6A, but the Lee County Trojans dominated the first team with 11 players, while three more landed on the second team. Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio was named “Coach of the Year” for the region. The 10-1 Lee County Trojans went through the region without a loss and are currently ranked No. 3 in the state. They will take on top-ranked Dacula Friday night in Leesburg in the state playoffs Elite Eight.
Senior quarterback Kyle Toole, kicker Austin Beaver, and running back/defensive back Caleb McDowell earned special recognition. Toole was named the “Offensive Player of the Year,” Beaver were selected as the “Special Teams Player of the Year,” and McDowell was named “Region Athlete of the Year.”
Here are the awards and teams:
Region 1-AAAAAA ALL-Region Team
Player of the Year: Tate Rodemaker Valdosta
Coach of the Year: Dean Fabrizio Lee Co.
Offensive Player of the Year: Kyle Toole Lee Co.
Defensive Player of the Year: Wesley Steiner Houston Co.
Special Teams Player of Year: Austin Beaver Lee Co.
Region Athlete of the Year: Caleb McDowell Lee Co.
OFFENSE:
QB
1st Team : Max Rigby Houston Co.
RB
1st Team: Terrence Dailey Valdosta
Preston Simmons Lee Co.
Antonio Dawson Coffee
TE: 1st Team: Aaron Brannon Northside
H- Back 1st Team: Emory Lowe Lee Co 2nd Team: Marlon Brown Lee Co.
Receivers:
1st Team:
Jevonte Sherman, Valdosta
Tarrell Roberts, Valdosta
Chauncey Magwood, Lee Co.
James Hopson, Lee Co.
Isaia Harris, Houston Co.
Offensive Line
1st Team:
Parker Rogers, Lee Co.
Wing Green, Lee Co.
Parker Mullis, Coffee
Dominique Harrell, Valdosta
Shandler Strong, Houston Co.
Defense:
Linebackers
1st Team:
Baron Hopson, Lee Co.
Jaylin Alderman, Valdosta
Jase Rish, Coffee
Defensive Line
1st Team:
Arlis Sutton, Coffee
Nate Trevino, Northside
Quinton Wade, Valdosta
Cam Arvinson, Coffee
Jayleem Santos, Houston Co.
Defensive Backs
1st Team:
Elijah Norwood, Valdosta
Maxwell Cherelus, Valdosta
Brian Colbert, Coffee
Jaron Willis, Lee Co.
Cam Stewart,Houston Co.
Second Team
Offense
Quarterback: A.J. Wilkerson, Coffee
Running Backs: Jamal Paulk, Coffee,
Corey Chaisson, Houston Co.,
Antonio Dawson, Coffee
TE: Malichi Williams, Coffee
H-Back: Marlon Brown, Lee Co.
Receivers
Jaylen Suggs, Coffee
Willie Trapp, Valdosta
Leeshon Jarrett, Houston Co.
Kyah Plummer, Houston Co.
Jaylen Mills, Houston Co.
Offensive Line
Jarquez White, Valdosta
John Barrett, Coffee
Jordan McGhee, Northside
Malichi Randall, Northside
Scott Rhodes, Houston Co.
Defense
Linebackers
John Brown, Valdosta
Micah Thurman, Northside
Antuan Adams, Houston Co.
Defensive Line
Zyshon Reed, Coffee
Jalon Bennett, Valdosta
Josh Hill, Valdosta
Jeffery Bryan, Lee Co.
Jalen Jordan, Houston Co.
Defensive Backs
Latorick Wynn, Coffee
Jadarian Rhym, Valdosta
Malike Bryant, Northside
Quavion Carter, Lee Co.