Valdosta quarterback Tate Rodemaker took the “Player of the Year” award this week as coaches named the All-Region teams and awards for the Region 1 in Class 6A, but the Lee County Trojans dominated the first team with 11 players, while three more landed on the second team. Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio was named “Coach of the Year” for the region. The 10-1 Lee County Trojans went through the region without a loss and are currently ranked No. 3 in the state. They will take on top-ranked Dacula Friday night in Leesburg in the state playoffs Elite Eight.

Senior quarterback Kyle Toole, kicker Austin Beaver, and running back/defensive back Caleb McDowell earned special recognition. Toole was named the “Offensive Player of the Year,” Beaver were selected as the “Special Teams Player of the Year,” and McDowell was named “Region Athlete of the Year.”

Here are the awards and teams:

Region 1-AAAAAA ALL-Region Team

Player of the Year: Tate Rodemaker Valdosta

Coach of the Year: Dean Fabrizio Lee Co.

Offensive Player of the Year: Kyle Toole Lee Co.

Defensive Player of the Year: Wesley Steiner Houston Co.

Special Teams Player of Year: Austin Beaver Lee Co.

Region Athlete of the Year: Caleb McDowell Lee Co.

OFFENSE:

QB

1st Team : Max Rigby Houston Co.

RB

1st Team: Terrence Dailey Valdosta

Preston Simmons Lee Co.

Antonio Dawson Coffee

TE: 1st Team: Aaron Brannon Northside

H- Back 1st Team: Emory Lowe Lee Co 2nd Team: Marlon Brown Lee Co.

Receivers:

1st Team:

Jevonte Sherman, Valdosta

Tarrell Roberts, Valdosta

Chauncey Magwood, Lee Co.

James Hopson, Lee Co.

Isaia Harris, Houston Co.

Offensive Line

1st Team:

Parker Rogers, Lee Co.

Wing Green, Lee Co.

Parker Mullis, Coffee

Dominique Harrell, Valdosta

Shandler Strong, Houston Co.

Defense:

Linebackers

1st Team:

Baron Hopson, Lee Co.

Jaylin Alderman, Valdosta

Jase Rish, Coffee

Defensive Line

1st Team:

Arlis Sutton, Coffee

Nate Trevino, Northside

Quinton Wade, Valdosta

Cam Arvinson, Coffee

Jayleem Santos, Houston Co.

Defensive Backs

1st Team:

Elijah Norwood, Valdosta

Maxwell Cherelus, Valdosta

Brian Colbert, Coffee

Jaron Willis, Lee Co.

Cam Stewart,Houston Co.

Second Team

Offense

Quarterback: A.J. Wilkerson, Coffee

Running Backs: Jamal Paulk, Coffee,

Corey Chaisson, Houston Co.,

Antonio Dawson, Coffee

TE: Malichi Williams, Coffee

H-Back: Marlon Brown, Lee Co.

Receivers

Jaylen Suggs, Coffee

Willie Trapp, Valdosta

Leeshon Jarrett, Houston Co.

Kyah Plummer, Houston Co.

Jaylen Mills, Houston Co.

Offensive Line

Jarquez White, Valdosta

John Barrett, Coffee

Jordan McGhee, Northside

Malichi Randall, Northside

Scott Rhodes, Houston Co.

Defense

Linebackers

John Brown, Valdosta

Micah Thurman, Northside

Antuan Adams, Houston Co.

Defensive Line

Zyshon Reed, Coffee

Jalon Bennett, Valdosta

Josh Hill, Valdosta

Jeffery Bryan, Lee Co.

Jalen Jordan, Houston Co.

Defensive Backs

Latorick Wynn, Coffee

Jadarian Rhym, Valdosta

Malike Bryant, Northside

Quavion Carter, Lee Co.

Tags

Stay Informed