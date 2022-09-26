0094.jpg

Dougherty senior wide receiver Larry Lane (9) runs for big yards after catching a pass from quarterback Kam Davis against Terrell County in Dawson.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — The No. 7-ranked Dougherty Trojans are preparing this week for a football game with the No. 6-ranked Crisp County Cougars in what could eventually be a battle for the top spot in the region.

It is the first game of the year in region play, but the Trojans (5-0) and the Cougars (3-2) are the two highest-ranked teams in the region at the moment. Crosstown rival Monroe (4-1), Thomasville (3-2) and Carver-Columbus (3-1) will definitely have a say in who ends up at the top, but Friday night's game is important and the winner will have the inside track to the region title.

