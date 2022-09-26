ALBANY — The No. 7-ranked Dougherty Trojans are preparing this week for a football game with the No. 6-ranked Crisp County Cougars in what could eventually be a battle for the top spot in the region.
It is the first game of the year in region play, but the Trojans (5-0) and the Cougars (3-2) are the two highest-ranked teams in the region at the moment. Crosstown rival Monroe (4-1), Thomasville (3-2) and Carver-Columbus (3-1) will definitely have a say in who ends up at the top, but Friday night's game is important and the winner will have the inside track to the region title.
"We have worked and prepared so that we would be 5-0 at this point," said Dougherty head coach Johnny Gilbert. "If we want to win the region championship and improve over making the quarterfinals as we did last year, and that is one of our goals," the coach said, "it starts Friday night. This is a test for us."
The Trojans are unbeaten so far this year but have struggled in a couple of games and needed late scores to keep their record unblemished. Penalties and injuries have slowed the Trojans, but Gilbert believes his team will be ready to compete.
"I am always looking at our preparations," Gilbert said. "And our players have been working hard and doing what we have asked them to do. Our motto is to get better every day, get better every game, and get better every season. If we can do that, we will be able to compete with Crisp and maybe find a way to win the game."
One of the things Gilbert has focused on lately is penalties. He said the team had way too many penalties in the game against Hapeville Charter and his team is working to improve in that area.
Senior running back Jacob Stallworth is full strength after missing two games with an ankle injury and offensive lineman AJ Culbreth is also back and ready to play.
Gilbert said the Cougars will be running a spread offense with about 60 percent of the plays being pass plays. The Cougars are led by senior quarterback Ahmad Brown and senior running back Semaj Chatfield. Brown's favorite target with his passes is senior wide receiver Trae Walker.
"They have a really good quarterback and some quick wide receivers on offense," said Gilbert, "and they have two great linebackers on defense. Our defensive line is going to have to put pressure on the quarterback so he doesn't have a lot of time to throw."
The Cougars will have to contend with Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis who is among the state leaders in passing yards (1,152) and touchdowns (12). Davis has also rushed for 541 yards. Stallworth has 313 yards and six touchdowns this season in just three games — but only two of which he played completely. Then there are Larry Lane, Malik Dixon and Braylen Still, who have been Davis' favorite throwing targets. Lane has pulled down 25 receptions for 415 yards and four touchdowns. Still has caught 14 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns while Dixon has 13 receptions for 214 yards and a touchdown.
If the Trojans can defeat the Cougars, it will be a big step, but only the first one. The Trojans will face Columbus next week and in two weeks the Trojans will face crosstown rival Monroe, which also has its sights on the playoffs. Everyone in Albany knows when the rivals meet, anything can happen. Then Dougherty will still have to contend with Thomasville and the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last year, Carver-Columbus.
Friday's kickoff is planned for 7:30 p.m. at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.
