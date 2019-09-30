The two top-ranked teams in Class 6A softball will play a best-of-three series in Leesburg Tuesday and Wednesday to determine the region championship and state playoff seeds.
The Lee County Lady Trojans (19-5) are the two-time defending region champions and currently ranked #2 in the state. They will face Houston County (23-3) who is ranked #1 in Class 6A. The games are in Leesburg because the Lady Trojans handed Houston County their only region loss of the year last week in a dramatic 3-2 come from behind win. The win by Lee County ended the Lady Bears’ 16 game winning streak. Earlier in the season the Lady Bears beat Lee County 3-2 in Warner Robins. Lee County head coach Dwayne Suggs knows exactly what it is going to take for the Lady Trojans to win the series.
“The bottom line is we have to execute on offense and defense in important situations to win this series,” the Suggs said. “We must have timely hits with runners on base. In the two games we played them this year, we had 22 runners on base and scored only five runs,” he said. “We have to be able to do little things like sacrifice bunts when needed and run the bases aggressively smart. And we have to continue our good pitching against them.”
Pitching is the key in high school softball and this season the Lady Trojans have been led by senior Abby Hughes who has compiled a 16-3 record on the mound this season. Hughes, committed to Georgia Tech for her college softball, leads the state in Class 6A in earned run average and strike outs. She has pitched 91 innings this season and achieved an .085 ERA and struck-out 180 batters.
It’s a best of three series, so Julianna Franklin will pitch for the Lady Trojans as well. Having pitched only 42 innings this season because Hughes has been the workhorse, Franklin has put up impressive numbers as well. She is second in the region behind Hughes with ERA with a 1.82 ERA and has struck out 33 batters,
Houston County will counter with senior Rylee Lamb and junior Olivia Brown. Lamb is a right-handed senior with a 2.50 ERA and Brown is a left-handed junior that has amassed a 1.86 ERA. It was Brown that took the loss last week when the Trojans beat the Bears in Leesburg.
At the plate the Lady Trojans are led by second baseman Karlee Back who is second in the region and 10th in the state in batting average with a .493. Hughes is the only other Lee County player listed in the top ten batting averages at .477. Catcher Trellis Whaley is at #11 at .391. Houston County touts six of the top ten batting averages in the region.
Tuesday’s games begin at 4 p.m. at Lee County High School. Game two will follow at approximately 6 p.m. and if neither team wins both games Tuesday, a third game is set for Wednesday at 5 p.m.