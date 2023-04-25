The Region track meets for region 1-AAA and 1-AAAA began Tuesday at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany. Monroe and Dougherty are competing with Carver, Thomasville, and Crisp County for region honors. Westover is battling with Shaw, Hardaway, Cairo, and Bainbridge. Here Westover's Isaiah Burns jumps in the 300-meter hurdles race. He won his heat and finished second overall to qualify for Wednesday's final for the region title.
