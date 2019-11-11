The “Backyard Brawl” might not be over. Last Friday night the Mitchell County Eagles beat arch-rival Pelham 36-28 to end the regular season and claim the region championship. But the Hornets might get another crack at the Eagles after the Class A high school football playoff matchups were announced Monday after the GHSA released the power rankings. If third-ranked Mitchell County and fifth-ranked Pelham both win their initial games in the playoffs, the two Mitchell County schools which sit nine miles apart will have a rematch in the Elite Eight. Both teams earned a first-round bye in the state playoffs.
The power rankings put defending state champion Irwin County at number one, followed by Marion County at number two and Mitchell County at number three. Pelham landed at number six after the loss.
Mitchell County will face the winner of the first-round match-up between Macon County and Turner County while Pelham will face the winner of Seminole County and Wilcox County. If both Mitchell and Pelham win, they will face each other in Camilla on Black Friday, November 29.
Pelham head coach Dondrial Pinkins is not thinking that far ahead.
“We will be on the road scouting this week,” Pinkins said. “We are focused on getting Pelham ready to face the winner of Seminole and Wilcox County. That is all we are concerned with right now.”
Pelham beat Seminole County 41-0 two weeks ago in Donaldsonville so unless a football miracle takes place the Hornets will host fourth-ranked Wilcox County (8-2) next week in Pelham. Wilcox came in at number 11 in the power rankings.
The other Class A team from the area in the playoffs is the Terrell County Greenwave (7-3) who came in at number 12 in the power rankings. Terrell County will host Warren County (6-4) Friday night in Dawson.
Other area playoff teams are:
Monroe (4-6) at Benedictine (7-3)
Greenbrier (2-8) at Lee County (9-1)
Deerfield-Windsor (5-5) at Bethlehem Christian Academy (1-9)
Robert Toombs (3-7) at Terrell Academy (6-4)