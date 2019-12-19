ATHENS -- Georgia apparently is going to be down another offensive lineman for the Sugar Bowl. And this time it has nothing to do with the NFL Draft.
Ben Cleveland, a junior and multi-game starter for the Bulldogs, will not be academically eligible to play, according to a report by Dawgs247. However, Georgia coach Kirby Smart declined to confirm the report during his scheduled postseason news conference Wednesday night at the Butts-Mehre football complex.
"Can I confirm that? No," Smart said, "because there's still things out there. Nothing's final yet."
Cleveland's father, Derek, believes it's final. He told Dawgs247 that Cleveland fell short of the NCAA's rules on minimum hours passed after struggling with some fall-semester classes.
If that is indeed true, that leaves the No. 5-ranked Bulldogs without three starters on the offensive line for the New Year's Day matchup against No. 7 Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. Starting tackles Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson have declared for the NFL draft and do not plan to play in the bowl. The Bulldogs are still awaiting word on whether starting left guard Solomon Kindley plans to turn pro.
Cleveland alternates with Cade Mays starting at right guard. Mays, a sophomore, is expected to fill in at one of the tackle positions for the bowl game.
Derek Cleveland told Dawgs247 that his son plans to get his academics in order and return to UGA next season.
Earlier in the news conference, Smart was asked if running back James Cook would miss the Sugar Bowl as punishment for being arrested recently and whether any other players might have to sit out for any reason.
"With Cook, it will start with internal discipline which it always does," Smart said. "As far as anything else, we're still gathering information. Anything grade-wise, any stuff like that, we're still gathering that from the school."