The Georgia High School Association is “99 percent” certain it will schedule state championship football games Dec. 28-30, and avoid a conflict with Christmas week, according to Fox 5 Sports’ Justin Felder.
The GHSA announced Monday that the football season will be pushed back two weeks, which put the state championship games into the holiday week. The state title games, originally planned for Dec. 10-12, now appear bound for Dec. 28-30, a Monday through Wednesday.
The state championship games are planned for Georgia State Stadium.
(0) comments
