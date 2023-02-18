Report: Judge orders hotel to turn over records in Michael Irvin lawsuit
Field Level Media

Marriott International, Inc. has until Monday to release to a court any video or other potential evidence regarding an encounter Pro Football of Fame member Michael Irvin had with a hotel employee during Super Bowl week in Phoenix, USA Today reported Friday.

A judge ordered Marriott to submit recordings, written statements, and the names and contact information of those who contacted the NFL to report what they witnessed transpire between Irvin and the female staff member.

