Baker Mayfield will reportedly earn $8.5 million and have the opportunity to start for the Tampa Bucs in a one-year deal reported by ESPN.

 Field Level Media

Quarterback Baker Mayfield agreed to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that gives the former No. 1 overall pick an opportunity to start, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

The team is bringing back linebacker Lavonte David on a one-year deal for a guaranteed $7 million, NFL Network reported. Edge rusher Anthony Nelson also is coming back on a new two-year deal worth $11 million, according to ESPN.

