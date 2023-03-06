19791828-1024x682.jpg

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back quarterback Geno Smith on a three-year contract worth $105 million, several outlets reported Monday.

The 32-year-old was set to hit unrestricted free agency after the first Pro Bowl season of his nine-year NFL career. Instead, he will remain in Seattle and average $35 million per year. The deal will include $52 million in the first year, ESPN reported.

