Lee County football players in action during a recent practice. On Friday night, Lee County will host the Red vs. White game in Leesburg as the Trojans complete spring practice. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Joe Whitfield
The Lee County football team's line of scrimmage during a recent practice.
LEESBURG — The five-time region champion Lee County Trojan football team will wrap up spring practice Friday night with the "Red and White" intrasquad game in Trojan Stadium on the campus of Lee County High School.
"We will divide the team up evenly and let them play," said Lee County head football coach Dean Fabrizio. "Everybody will get to play."
Fabrizio said about 125 boys in grades 10-12 are practicing this spring and will be competing in Friday night's contest as the Trojans look to repeat as champions in a new region lineup. The Valdosta Wildcats have moved up to Class AAAAAAA and are no longer in the region, but Tift County, Thomas County Central and Veterans of Warner Robins will now join the Trojans along with Houston County and Northside.
"Valdosta is gone, but Region 1 will still be a very strong," Fabrizio said. "Northside has a great football tradition and is always tough. Tift County used to be in 7A and they are always strong. Thomas County Central has a great football tradition and Houston County has a new coach, so I'm sure they will be fired up to play. Our players are preparing because they don't want to be the group that lets that streak end."
Lee County lost 25 seniors from last year's 11-2 team that ended with a playoff game against eventual state champion Buford. However, the coach doesn't see that as a huge concern.
"We lose a lot of good players every year," Fabrizio said. "That is the nature of a program like this. However, because of our program, we have boys ready to step in and make a name for themselves. A lot can happen to these young men during this time of their lives. They physically grow and develop and they also find more confidence. They are ready to move on up and take on those roles."
While there will be some new names and faces in the lineup, Fabrizio and the Trojans will be counting on a number of returning starters including quarterback Chris Martin, who started as a sophomore last season, Georgia's freshman running back of the year Ousmane Kromah, wide receiver J.D. Fugerson and defensive lineman Omar White.
Once Friday's intrasquad game is over, the Trojans will have a little down time before summer workouts begin in June in preparation for the season-opening scrimmage on August 12 against Carver of Columbus in Leesburg.
