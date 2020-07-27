A juggled lineup for the Corky Kell Classic was unveiled Monday.
The annual high school football showcase had make several changes because Rome’s Barron Stadium became unavailable and Hoover (Ala.) is no longer a participant because Alabama didn’t push football games back to September like Georgia.
“This has been some musical chairs, but we feel that under the circumstances we have a great lineup and should have competitive games,” Corky Kell executive director Dave Hunter said. “With all of the changes at Rome and with Hoover, our teams have been more than cooperative. We are extremely excited about the 29th edition of the Corky Kell Classic.”
Instead of Friday games at Rome, the event will host one game Friday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. — Walton vs. Kell at Walton. Hunter said the district health director and the Rome City Schools superintendent opted not to host the Corky Kell this year because of COVID-19.
The Corky Kell’s Saturday, Sept. 5 schedule, previously moved to Mill Creek from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, will feature four games instead of five. All four of those games will feature Gwinnett schools — Brookwood vs. Collins Hill at 10 a.m., Mill Creek vs. Parkview at 1 p.m., Archer vs. Lowndes at 4:15 p.m. and North Gwinnett vs. McEachern at 7:30 p.m.
Dacula will host Thursday, Sept. 3. The Falcons take on Tucker at 8:30 p.m., which is preceded by Denmark against Greater Atlanta Christian at 5:30 p.m.
The Corky Kell games on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at West Forsyth have not changed. Those games are Carver-Atlanta against Cherokee at 5:30 p.m., and Mays against West Forsyth at 8:30 p.m.
