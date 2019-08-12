FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who suffered a hamstring injury July 25 during the second padded practice, returned to practice Sunday.
Ridley was held out of the first two exhibition games and missed 16 days. He was in full pads during the open portion of practice in the indoor facility.
Also, linebacker Duke Riley (groin), defensive tackle Ra'Shede Hageman (groin) and cornerback Desmond Trufant (back) returned to practice.
Offensive guard James Carpenter (hip flexor) was set to work off to the side with the training staff, which is the first step to returning from injury. Wide receiver/returner Marcus Green (hamstring) remained out with a hamstring injury.
Falcons coach Dan Quinn said he was expecting an update on guard Kaleb McGary, who's recovering from a heart ablation procedure, by the end of the week.
Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, who has no known injury, was not seen during the open portion of practice.