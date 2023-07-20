...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT
/7 PM CDT/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory Thursday, heat index values up to
109. For the Heat Advisory on Friday, heat index values up to
111 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM EDT /10
AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Jul 20, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) reacts after hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA -- Austin Riley has tinkered with various adjustments, attempting to find the consistency that has often eluded him this year. It appears he may have found the solution during Monday’s off-day, when he decided it was time to get back to just relaxing and playing the game he loves.
Riley was certainly feeling good after he helped the Braves claim a momentum-shifting 7-5 win over the D-backs on Thursday afternoon at Truist Park. His go-ahead, three-run homer with two outs in the eighth provided a happy ending to what was a humbling homestand for MLB’s most successful team.