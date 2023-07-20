ATLANTA -- Austin Riley has tinkered with various adjustments, attempting to find the consistency that has often eluded him this year. It appears he may have found the solution during Monday’s off-day, when he decided it was time to get back to just relaxing and playing the game he loves.

Riley was certainly feeling good after he helped the Braves claim a momentum-shifting 7-5 win over the D-backs on Thursday afternoon at Truist Park. His go-ahead, three-run homer with two outs in the eighth provided a happy ending to what was a humbling homestand for MLB’s most successful team.

