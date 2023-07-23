Jul 22, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates with right fielder Ronald Acuna (13) after hitting a three-run home run in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MILWAUKEE -- You can always count on Austin Riley and the weather to become scorching hot near the end of July.
This month didn’t start well for Riley. But this week has been a special one for the All-Star third baseman, who matched a Braves franchise record when he homered in a fifth straight game on Saturday night at American Family Field. His third-inning blast wasn’t enough to avoid a 4-3 loss to the Brewers, but it did extend one of the best stretches of his young career.