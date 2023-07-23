MILWAUKEE -- You can always count on Austin Riley and the weather to become scorching hot near the end of July.

This month didn’t start well for Riley. But this week has been a special one for the All-Star third baseman, who matched a Braves franchise record when he homered in a fifth straight game on Saturday night at American Family Field. His third-inning blast wasn’t enough to avoid a 4-3 loss to the Brewers, but it did extend one of the best stretches of his young career.

