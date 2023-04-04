MLB: Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals

Apr 3, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

 Jeff Curry

ST. LOUIS -- Austin Riley was trying to decipher whether the home run he had hit a few hours earlier was the longest he had ever launched a baseball.

“I hit one in Charlotte. We don’t know how far it went, but it went over that scoreboard,” Riley said. “Between those two, those are definitely two of my furthest. Those are the ones you don’t feel coming off the bat.”

Tags

More Sports