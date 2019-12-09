Local prep basketball fans rejoice! While the annual U-Save It Classic begins next week with 16 basketball games in three days at Monroe High School, packed gyms across Albany and Lee County are expected this week because local teams will play each other before engaging in the U-Save It Classic. In addition, Deerfield-Windsor will play at Terrell Academy Friday night in a game that is sure to pack the gym at Terrell Academy.
The rivalry week basketball begins Tuesday night when Monroe travels to Leesburg to face the Trojans of Lee County. Monroe’s boys are 5-0 and currently ranked eighth in the Class AAA poll. The Trojans come into the contest 4-3 on the year but have already downed the Dougherty Trojans twice. Both teams are excellent at running the floor and playing defense.
The Lee County girls are 2-4 so far this year with both wins coming against Dougherty. The Lady Tornadoes are 3-2 on the year and coming off of a 68-44 loss to Colquitt County, but do look much more competitive early in the season.
It’s a big week for the Dougherty Trojans have a region battle with Cairo at home Tuesday night and then host Westover Friday before going over to play Monroe Saturday night. The Trojans opened the season as the sixth-ranked team in Class AAAA but have started out 2-5 on the season. Three of those losses, however, were by four points or less.
The Lady Trojans are 3-4 on the year after beating Cairo last week and then falling to Americus-Sumter. Westover’s Lady Patriots are 1-2 so far, and now have a new head coach after Lewis Smith resigned for personal reasons last week. Derek Pace, a longtime assistant on the boys’ team is the interim head coach for the Lady Patriots.
Westover is off Tuesday night but will play at Dougherty Friday night and at Lee County Saturday night.
So, the rivalry schedule this week looks like this:
Tuesday: Monroe at Lee County
Friday: Westover at Dougherty
Saturday: Dougherty at Monroe
Saturday: Westover at Lee County
The GISA battle between Terrell Academy and Deerfield-Windsor is set for Friday in Dawson. The Lady Knights of Deerfield-Windsor have started off with a 7-1 record this season and beat two-time defending state champion Westwood last week. The Lady Eagles of Terrell Academy are 3-1 on the season.
In the boys’ match up the Eagles are 3-1 on the year and the Knights are 3-3.