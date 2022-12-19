Robinson scores 35 as Monroe girls run past Southwest Georgia

SGA's Ella Ashley (3) battles for points in the paint against Monroe during the Deerfield-Windsor Christmas Classic in Albany. Ashley let her team with 15 points but Monroe took the win.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - Monroe senior Aaliyah Robinson poured in 35 points Monday afternoon to lead the No. 10-ranked Golden Tornadoes to a 75-54 win over the Southwest Georgia Lady Warriors in the Deerfield-Windsor Christmas Classic. Robinson's 35 is a career-high in points, breaking her career-high she set last week at 34 points in a win over Bainbridge.

 

Tags