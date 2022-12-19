Robinson scores 35 as Monroe girls run past Southwest Georgia

ALBANY - Monroe senior Aaliyah Robinson poured in 35 points Monday afternoon to lead the No. 10-ranked Golden Tornadoes to a 75-54 win over the Southwest Georgia Lady Warriors in the Deerfield-Windsor Christmas Classic. Robinson's 35 is a career-high in points, breaking her career-high she set last week at 34 points in a win over Bainbridge.
Monroe jumped out a 12-3 lead but the Lady Warriors' Blair Bennett sank a three-pointer from the top of the key and then moments later went to the free throw line with a chance to tie the game at 12. She hit the first one and the second one bounced off the rim to leave Monroe ahead 12-11. Leading 15-13 after the first quarter, Monroe's speed led to quick points and the Golden Tornadoes outscored the Lady Warriors 19-8 in the second quarter and were able to slightly stretch that lead in the second half.
Robinson's 35 led Monroe while teammates Cierra Lunsford scored 21 and Saniyah Graham added 16.
Ella Ashley led the Lady Warriors with 15 points, Bennett knocked in 14, Abby Brunner scored 10 and Anna Dozier added nine.
The win improves Monroe's record to 5-3 on the season while SGA falls to 5-5. Monroe is scheduled to face undefeated Deerfield-Windsor Tuesday night in the Christmas Classic and SGA will play Worth County.