The Dougherty Trojans will face defending state champion Carver of Columbus Thursday in Americus after blowing out Shaw Tuesday night in Albany by a final of 81-43. The Trojans had beaten the Raiders twice already this season, including a 73-60 win last Friday, but neither time before did the Trojans just run away from the Raiders. Tuesday night’s game was over midway through the third quarter. While Dougherty was led by senior Rod Jones with 27 points, the difference in the game was Dougherty’s depth. The Trojans used their entire bench to run up and down the floor, keeping players rested and at full-speed while the Raiders used only seven or eight players before playing younger players at the very end. All but two of the Trojans put points in the basket.
The Trojans led 18-15 midway through the second quarter when Dougherty took control. After the Raiders pulled to within three points in the second quarter, the Trojans outscored the Raiders 14-2 the rest of the half to take a 32-17 lead into the break.
In the third Dougherty maintained control and in one spurt scored six quick points with a defense that was all over the Raiders. Dougherty’s Jaydn Shider was instrumental in that six quick points – first taking a rebound and driving to the basket for two, then batted an offensive rebound to a teammate who banked in two points, and then stole the ball on the full-court press that led to another two points. In those few seconds the baskets put Dougherty up 42-23 with 4:40 remaining in the quarter.
The Raiders called time, but with a near 20-point deficit, the outcome was sealed. Moments later if there was any doubt the game was over, those doubts were erased when Jones drilled a long three-pointer, then hit a two-pointer, then another three-pointer – eight straight points for the senior to make the score 54-27. He swished another three at the buzzer to put the Trojans ahead 59-32 heading into the final period.
Fifteen different Trojans scored on the night, led by Jones’ 27. Shider was also in double figures with 15 points.
The Trojans will now face the Carver Tigers (16-8) Thursday afternoon at 5:30 at Americus-Sumter High School The two teams have played twice this season with the Trojans taking a 53-50 win here in Albany and the Tigers winning 51-44 a week later in Columbus.
