Matthew Wolff, 20, sank an eagle putt on the 18th hole Sunday in the inaugural 3M Open to take his first win on the PGA tour after getting into the tournament on a sponsor’s exemption.
His eagle on the 18th gave him the win over 22-year-old Collin Morikawa by one and 25-year-old Bryson DeChambeau by two.
The trio had shared the lead heading into the final round when Wolff made six birdies in a row to shoot nine under on Saturday. Sunday his round was a six under 65. His total for the tournament was 21 under.
The 3M is a new tournament on the tour and was held at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, a suburb north of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
With Morikawa and DeChambreau finished, Wolff sank a 26-foot shot on the final hole to win his first PGA tournament with lots of drama.
He hugged his caddie and shed tears of joy after making the putt. This was Wolff’s third tournament on the PGA tour.
With the win Wolff takes home a pay day of $1.152 million and earns an automatic berth into PGA Tour membership.