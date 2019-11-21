The second round of the state football playoffs takes place Friday night with several area teams still in the hunt for championship glory. Deerfield-Windsor, Lee County, Pelham, Mitchell County and Terrell Academy all play Friday night to advance to the next round.
The Deerfield-Windsor Knights (6-5) will play a team they know very well — Valwood. The Valiants beat the Knights two weeks ago in the final game of the regular season 10-7 to take the Region 3-AAA championship in the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA). Valwood scored a fourth-quarter touchdown on a big play to beat the Knights, and Deerfield-Windsor head coach Allen Lowe is hoping for a different outcome Friday night. The Valiants (8-2) have had the week off after earning a bye in the first round of the playoffs by beating Deerfield-Windsor.
“Valwood has a great football team,” Lowe said. “They have a lot of great athletes and we know this will be a challenge for us. But I am hoping we can come out with same intensity we played with last time we faced them and come out with a win this time.”
The Knight offense will be led by freshman Thomas Ray, who took over when Parker Jones was injured earlier this season. Lowe and the Knights will be looking to score more than they did last time.
“We have to have the same defensive intensity and we need to find a way to score some more points. Maybe this time we can make our own big play,” Lowe said.
In Leesburg, the third-ranked Lee County Trojans will host the Creekside Seminoles (7-4) in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. The Seminoles blasted a tough Alpharetta team 28-0 last week to advance, while the Trojans breezed past Greenbrier 50-0. Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio is looking for a much tougher contest than the Trojans had last week.
“Yes, it will be much different,” Fabrizio said. “They (Creekside) lost some games early because they had players out with injuries, but they are all back now. They have some great athletes and this game will be a big challenge for us,” the coach said.
Fabrizio said his team may be healthier than they have been all year after dealing with injuries throughout the season.
If the Trojans can beat Creekside, they would then face the winner of top-ranked Dacula (11-0) and Glynn Academy (6-4).
The Terrell Academy Eagles (7-4) will travel to Sandersville to take on Brentwood (9-2) in the second round of the GISA AA playoffs. The Eagles beat Robert Toombs 64-26 in a rain-soaked game in Dawson last week. Brentwood has won seven straight games since early season losses to John Milledge and defending state champion Gatewood.