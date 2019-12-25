The fourth annual Roundball Classic opens Thursday afternoon at Lee County High School featuring eight boys basketball teams, some from close by and some from a world away.
The Lee County Trojans, the Monroe Golden Tornadoes and the Americus-Sumter Panthers are the local teams playing this week in Leesburg along with teams from the Atlanta area, Macon, Miami, Marianna, Fla., and most notably New York City.
Eagles Landing Christian will take on third-ranked Americus Sumter on Thursday at 3 p.m. and game two will feature Central Macon against the Boys’ and Girls’ High School of the Bronx in New York City along with Coach Ruth Lovelace.
The Golden Tornadoes of Monroe High will follow with a game against Marianna. Fla and Lee County will close the first night against Miami Jackson at 8 p.m.
The tournament continues Friday and Saturday with matchups depending on who wins and loses.