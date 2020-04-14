Controversial coach Rush Propst is back in Georgia high school football — with the most successful program in the nation.
The Valdosta City School Board approved Propst as the new head football coach of Valdosta Tuesday night by a 5-4 vote during a meeting shown on Facebook live. He inherits a storied team that has the most all-time wins (932) in the nation, as well as 24 state championships.
Propst briefly took a position as head coach at USA Academy, a new private school in Coosada, Ala., but left that position in February. He agreed to a settlement in March with the Georgia Professional Standards Commission that reinstated his teaching certificate, allowing him to pursue high school football positions in Georgia.
The Colquitt County Board of Education fired Propst in March 2019 after an investigation uncovered five violations of the state code of ethics for educators. The allegations against Propst included that he gave pills to students, was insubordinate and owed a large amount of money in back taxes, forcing him to miss the 2019 high school season — he was a volunteer assistant at Alabama-Birmingham instead.
Propst has been highly successful (nearly 300 wins) and highly controversial throughout his prominent high school career. He rose to notoriety as the centerpiece of the MTV show, “Two-A-Days,” which followed his Hoover (Ala.) program. He resigned from Hoover, where he won five state titles, in 2007 among a series of off-the-field issues, some he admitted to and others he denied.
At Colquitt, Propst went 119-35 in 12 seasons with two state titles and state runner-up finishes his final two seasons. His demonstrative sideline antics have drawn the ire of past opponents, and he was suspended for a year in 2016 by the Georgia Professional Standards Commission for head-butting a player’s helmet the previous season. He won an appeal on the matter and was allowed to coach in 2016.
The Valdosta job becoming open was controversial, too. Wildcats coach Alan Rodemaker was fired in January by the Valdosta school board despite going 36-17 in four seasons, including a 10-3 record last season. He won the 2016 state championship in his first season with the program, giving Valdosta its first state title in 18 years. Rodemaker’s wife reportedly filed a lawsuit on her husband’s behalf, claiming the vote was racially motivated. The five votes to fire Rodemaker came from black board members — Rodemaker is white.
