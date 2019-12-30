According to media reports, the controversial football coach that built the Colquitt County football program to its national stature apparently has a new job in the works. No contract has been signed but a new conference is scheduled for Thursday, where Rush Propst is expected to be named the head football coach at a new private school in Alabama.
Reports say that Propst will create the football program at Ultimate Student Academy, a brand new virtual school in Coosada, Alabama, which is near Montgomery. The school is conceived to be similar to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, which recruits athletes from all over the nation to compete.
Propst led his team at Hoover, Alabama, to five state championships and his work was on MTV’s reality show “2-A-Days” before becoming the head coach at Colquitt County High School in Moultrie. In Moultrie, he won two state titles and a national championship, but he was fired this past spring with charges of giving students “pills” and being verbally abusive. He has been a voluntary consultant at UAB during this football season.
According to reports from al.com, USA Academy’s football team’s creation will also be chronicled in a reality show, which will be distributed through the school’s website or other streaming services.
The football program will have a new stadium, fieldhouse and indoor facility, and the team is supposed to begin play this fall.
USA Academy’s athletic teams are expected to play a national schedule. AHSAA rules will not allow member schools to play the new start-up team.